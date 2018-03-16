Chris Liddell named a new deputy White House chief of staff

Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer at Microsoft and General Motors, has been tapped to serve as deputy chief of staff for policy coordination, the White House announced on Monday.

Scroll for more content...

Liddell, who currently serves as a top aide in the Jared Kushner-led Office of American Innovation, was in the running to succeed Gary Cohn as National Economic Council director but was passed up for the post.

"He has extensive experience managing large organizations and has already overseen a number of interagency processes in the White House. In his new role Chris will manage the policy process as we continue to enact the President's agenda," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Politico first reported Liddell's promotion.

White House chief of staff John Kelly called Liddell "widely respected across the administration" and said he is "highly qualified to oversee and coordinate our policy process."

RELATED: Kelly, senior aides aim to quiet shake-up rumors

Liddell will work alongside Joe Hagin, who is the deputy chief of staff for operations.

The previous deputy chief of staff Rick Dearborn left the White House on Friday after resigning several months earlier. Kelly's previous top deputy chief of staff Kirstjen Nielsen left the White House after she was nominated to become Secretary of Homeland Security.