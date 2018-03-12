SXSW bomb threat forces cancellation of The Roots concert

A bomb threat at South by Southwest on Saturday caused Bud Light to cancel a concert featuring The Roots.

Austin police arrested Trevor Weldon Ingram, 26, in connection with the threat. He was arrested on charges of making a terroristic threat.

The incident began Saturday around 4:30 p.m. when a Live Nation Music representative contacted police to report a bomb threat received by email was made to the Fair Market event venue where "Bud Light x The Roots & Friends Jam" was scheduled to take place, police said. Officers responded to the location and found no explosives.

As a result of the threat, Bud Light canceled the event. The company said in a statement on Twitter that "the safety of all fans at SXSW is our most important priority."

SXSW also made a statement on Twitter, apologizing for the inconvenience.

A little before midnight Saturday, police said they identified Ingram as a suspect.

The bomb threat comes five days after separate incidents in which two packages exploded at Austin homes. Austin police said the March 12 explosions and another on March 2 were connected. The explosions killed Anthony Stephan House, 39, and Draylen Mason, 17, and severely injured a 75-year-old Hispanic woman. House and Draylen were African-American. Police have not decided if these are hate crimes, but said that's a possibility because of the victims' ethnicities.

The Roots is a Philadelphia-based hip-hop band.