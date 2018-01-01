Steve Ballmer Fast Facts

Clear
Here is a look at the life of Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft.

Personal: Birth date: March 24, 1956

Birth place: Detroit, Michigan

Birth name: Steven Anthony Ballmer

Father: Fred Ballmer, manager for Ford Motor Co.

Mother: Bea (Dworkin) Ballmer

Marriage: Connie Snyder (1990-present)

Children: three sons

Education: Harvard University, B.A., 1977, double major in Mathematics and Economics; Attended Stanford University Graduate School of Business, 1979-1980

Other Facts: Became friends with Bill Gates while at Harvard University.

Worked for Procter & Gamble as assistant product manager before Microsoft.

Met his wife, Connie Snyder, while both were working at Microsoft.

Timeline: 1980 - Begins his Microsoft career as a business manager and is the company's 24th employee.

July 1998-February 2001 - President of Microsoft.

January 13, 2000 - Is named chief executive officer when Bill Gates steps down to concentrate on philanthropy.

February 4, 2014 - Steps down as Microsoft CEO.

May 29, 2014 - Ballmer signs a binding agreement to buy the Los Angeles Clippers for $2 billion from the Sterling family trust.

August 12, 2014 - Steve Ballmer becomes the official owner of the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers, according to Ballmer's attorney, Adam Streisand. The negotiated $2 billion sale price is a record for an NBA team.

August 19, 2014 - Steps down from the Microsoft board of directors in order to concentrate on the Clippers.

October 16, 2015 - Announces he has bought a 4% stake in Twitter during the past few months, becoming one of its largest shareholders.

June 4, 2016 - Along with Brandt Vaughan, founds USAFacts Institute. Ballmer later describes the work of the institute as creating a "10-K for the government," according to a Bloomberg interview.

March 2018 - Forbes names Ballmer, with a net worth of $38.4 billion, number 22 on its annual World's Billionaires list.

