Arkansas judge considers effort to halt marijuana

A labor of love from one veteran to another. FOX10 News caught up with a Semmes man who says lending a hand was a no-brainer when he saw his 92-year-old neighbor's lawn could use a little TLC.

About a half a mile down Vickers Road is where former WWII veteran Richard Vickers lives. Forty years ago, he was one of the first to build his home on Vickers Road and decided to leave his mark.

"When you toy with something and you labor for it, you like to have a little touch in it so we said: hey! let's call it Vickers," Vickers said.

It was in the aftermath of Hurricane Nate, veteran Aaron Swafford and his family realized Vickers was their neighbor. A friendship was instantly born.

"After we met him, I knew he needed a hand and I just retired anyway so I figured why not go down here and help them out a little bit," Swafford said.

Swafford said Vickers' azaleas were growing over his driveway. So much so, the 92-year-old was driving beside his driveway in the dirt. This week, Swafford grabbed his family and went to work.

"We cut them back that far. It was pretty bad. And then we stacked them up. Some of it we burned too," Swafford said.

The Swafford's wanted to take it a step further.

"We painted the poles, the railings, you can see where the bushes were. You couldn't even see the railings," Swafford said.

They even raised two American flags at the entrance to the driveway. Vickers said he can't thank the Swafford family enough.

"We are blessed with neighbors that are really fine. They would help me with anything that I asked them to," Vickers said.

"I don't mind helping him. I would do it again. He's a really good guy," Swafford said.

Most importantly, the widower says, he has friendship.

"I have somebody to talk to because they asked me today, they said if you get lonesome and you want to talk to somebody, we're here. Well, that's nice too because I talk here and the four walls don't answer," Vickers said.

Swafford said that's why it's so important to make sure and remember the veterans in your neighborhood too.

He also says they plan to buy and install a brand new mailbox for Vickers.