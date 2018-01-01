Crews battle fire at multi family home in CT

Fire crews worked to extinguish a blaze at a multi-family apartment in Hartford on Sunday morning.

According to fire officials, Hartford firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Charlotte Street around 2:30 a.m.

Deputy Chief Ian Tenney said the fire tore through the six-unit apartment quickly and there was concern about whether the building would hold up.

"We had fire that extended to all three floors. That requires very rapid deployment of a lot of manpower and resources because you have to put companies in position to fight fire on all floors of the building," Tenney said.

State and city fire marshals are searching through the debris to determine the cause of the fire.

All of those who were living in the home at the time of the fire made it out safely.

"They searched a good portion of the building, and we were able to account for all the occupants in the building," Tenney said.

Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz said a total of four families, totaling seven people have been displaced because of the fire.