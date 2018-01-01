Clear

Powerball jackpot ticket worth $457M sold in Pennsylvania

Posted: Mar. 18, 2018 2:25 AM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2018 3:50 AM

One Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania has matched all six numbers.

The single winning ticket is worth $456.7 million -- the eighth-largest pot in the game's history, officials said in a statement.

The winning numbers for the jackpot Saturday were: 22-57-59-60-66, and Powerball 7.

"The ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot worth an estimated $456.7 million; $273.9 million cash value," Powerball said.

The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.

Three other tickets -- sold in California, Missouri and Texas -- matched all five white balls in the drawing.

The ticket sold in Texas won a $2 million prize because it included a Power Play option, it said.

