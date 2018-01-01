Ivanka Trump to visit Iowa to discuss workforce

Presidential adviser Ivanka Trump will make a stop in Iowa on March 19 with Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Trump, who is both the daughter and an assistant to the President, will tour the Waukee Innovation and Learning Center to learn about the Waukee School District's experiential learning program in which students work directly with local businesses.

The trip is part of a larger effort to promote the Trump administration's plan, which includes measures that aim to improve workforce training and development programs.

Improving workplace training programs has been a key message spread by Gov. Reynolds for several years.

She plans to run for election to a full term this year.

Reynolds and Trump first spoke about the Waukee program months ago during a meeting in Washington D.C.