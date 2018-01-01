Dollywood announces 2018 'Season of Showstoppers'

Dolly Parton helped launch Dollywood's 33rd season called "Season of Showstoppers" with a special preview of performances to come in 2018.

"We look forward to all the shows and all the shows we're going to be doing in April," Parton said Friday.

That includes an all new Spring Mix music series which runs from April 11-29.

Hall of Fame vocalist and five-time Grammy winner, Larnelle Harris, brought lots of cheers from the audience as he performed during the show.

Janie Fricke and Orleans also took to the stage.

They are just some of the performances taking place for the new season, with a focus on entertainment.

According to a news release, Dollywood's entertainment team has invested $1 million more in its 2018 offerings than any other single year of entertainment in its history.

Each season offers something unique, and this one is no different.

"Oh, I can't describe it. It's just awesome especially since I got to see Dolly in person," Lagatha Russell of Weaverville said. "She is beautiful. Tiny, but she is so down to earth. She's every bit of what we see."

She was one of the lucky season pass-holders who showed up early enough to see the performances of what's to come in 2018.

"It really is an international flair here, but it's a great time to be here, and the good Lord let the sun shine, right?" she said.