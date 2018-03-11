6 days, 26 major stories: 1 week in the Trump presidency

This week, like (almost) every week of the Trump presidency, was filled with news. Packed. Overstuffed. Brimming.

Scroll for more content...

It's easy amid this maelstrom to forget the important stories -- and moments of the week. Which is where we -- me and Brenna Williams -- come in.

Below you'll find the stories you may have forgotten but need to remember from the week that was.

Sunday

Monday

Trump defends White House gun proposals that back off new age limit- White House officials unhappy about Betsy Devos' appearance-on-'60 Minutes' Stormy Daniels offers to return $130,000 'hush agreement' payment

Tuesday

Trump fires Secretary of State-Rex Tillerson, taps Mike Pompeo as replacement Trump aide Johnny McEntee fired over security clearance issue Top Tillerson aide fired after saying Secretary of State didn't know why he had been fired Trump goes to California for the 1st time as president Trump signals wider senior staff shake-ups on the horizon Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort faces 305 years in prisons Conor Lamb leads Rick Saccone in Pennsylvania special election

Wednesday

White House tries to distance itself from Pennsylvania special election Hearing set for July in Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against Trump Jeff Sessions considering whether to fire deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe before he can retire Larry Kudlow chosen as-Trump's next top economic adviser Defense Department-charged nearly $140,000 at Trump branded properties Ben and-Candy Carson actually were personally involved in picking the-$31,000 dining set Another Trump attorney involved in Stormy Daniels case

Thursday

Embattled VA secretary David Shulkin faces questions about future on Capitol Hill Trump admits-he made up trade claims in meeting with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Trump administration finally announces Russia sanctions over election meddling Special Counsel Robert Mueller subpoenas Trump Organization documents in Russia probe Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump are separating Trump ready to replace H.R. McMaster as national security adviser

Friday

Stormy Daniels' lawyer alleges there are 6 more women with stories similar to his client's Stormy Daniels' attorney claims she was physically threatened