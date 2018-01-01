Deputies rescue 18-month-old trapped in motorized gate

After an 18-month-old boy in La Puente became trapped in a motorized gate, he turned a purple color and appeared to not be breathing, prompting a 911 call that brought deputies to the scene to save the boy, authorities said Thursday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies got the toddler breathing again through CPR, sheriff's deputies said Thursday. The child, Kevin, did not suffer major injuries.

The call came in Monday afternoon, authorities said, after the boy was rescued by a neighbor from the motorized gate.

"The caller reported the boy turning a purple color and was unsure if he were dead," a sheriff's news release stated.

"They got there probably in about a minute," Capt. Tim Murakami said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

"When they got there, they found a resident that had dislodged the gate and was holding the child. The child was lifeless," he said.

The law enforcement officers – credited by paramedics and a doctor with saving the young child – are deputies Erik Nava and Jose Cruz, according to the Sheriff's Department.

"Seeing him lifeless and discolored, I immediately took action and conducted CPR," Nava said.

Moments later, he said, Cruz arrived to the scene and started helping him perform CPR by giving breaths.

The deputies performed CPR for about four minutes before they got the boy breathing again. Nava described it as a "team effort" and said he's just happy Kevin is safe and sound.

"We all pitched in our efforts, and ultimately we have baby Kevin here with us today," Nava said. "And thank God for it."

Meanwhile, Cruz said he's "grateful" the young boy is OK and didn't suffer any major injuries.

"I have two kids of my own almost the same age and I wouldn't want them to go through that," he said.

Nava is also credited by the Sheriff's Department with saving the life of a 7-month-old child who had also stopped breathing on Nov. 16, 2015.

Kevin and his family appeared at a news conference alongside the deputies. The mayor of La Puente also attended and said things could have ended very differently without the deputies' heroic efforts.

"If it wasn't for the quick action of the deputies, we wouldn't be here smiling today telling you about his happy ending," Mayor Violeta Lewis said.