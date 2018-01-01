Trainer shares her 100-pound weight loss journey

Tasha Turnbull is best known throughout Hampton Roads as a dynamic trainer who helps people shed pounds and get fit.

But fifteen years ago, Turnbull was fed up with her own weight troubles. She reached a height of 250 pounds when she decided to take action for her health.

"I made a deal with myself that I was going to start living differently," said Turnbull.

Now, the Virginia Beach trainer is peeling back the curtain of her 100-pound weight loss journey in her new book, "The Last 10 Pounds."

"I did not obsess about reaching a certain size or having definition in my abs," Turnbull writes in the book. "I just wanted to improve the body that God gave me."

"The Last 10 Pounds" reveals what Turnbull did to lose 90 pounds over a two-year period, how she maintained the weight loss for over a decade, and what she did to lose the last 10 pounds.

"... the reason why I was able to lose weight and maintain my weight loss over a decade was because I stopped being so hard on myself," Turnbull writes. ?

The book is available for pre-order now. Turnbull is hosting a book signing on March 25 from 1pm-3pm at the Barnes & Nobles in Virginia Beach Town Center.