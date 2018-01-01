Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

PD: 2 women after posting anti-Muslim video, stealing from Mosque

Tempe police arrested two women Thursday who appear to be teaching three children to mock the Muslim faith on video....

Posted: Mar. 16, 2018 10:45 AM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2018 11:22 AM

Tempe police arrested two women Thursday who appear to be teaching three children to mock the Muslim faith on video.

Scroll for more content...

Tahnee Gonzales and Elizabeth Dauenhauer were charged with third-degree burglary, but police said they are also considering hate crime charges for these women.

The self-described "Patriot" women are seen on video entering the courtyard of a Tempe Mosque and taking fliers off the bulletin board while calling it "propaganda" and "an example of the Muslim community destroying America." They go on to call Muslims "devil-worshippers."

The video also shows the women allowing one of the children they were with to climb onto the funeral van at the mosque

Mosque leaders tell us that they've seen this hateful behavior before, but want these women to see consequences for their actions.

"Having these feeling of discrimination and hate, now they've imparting it onto their children. It's really disturbing," said Ahmad Al-Akoum of the Islamic Center of Tempe.

The suspects have ignored our requests for interview or comment since Monday.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events