Man hacked phones, social media to blackmail women

A man from Brooklyn is accused of hacking the cell phones and social media accounts of woman and girls and blackmailing them for nude photos.

Scroll for more content...

Christopher Abare Lamb, 25, was charged with voyeurism, illegal dissemination of an intimate image, coercion, promoting a minor in an obscene performance, importing child pornography, third-degree possession of child pornography and third-degree computer crime.

He was arrested on Friday.

State police said the crimes date back to 2014.

They began investigating several incidents related to the illegal hacking of cell phones and social media accounts, followed by the subsequent illegal distribution of personal pictures and information. More than 20 adult and juvenile female victims were involved.

Investigators learned that after Lamb got his hands on the material, he threatened to release it if the victims did not send him nude photos.

When they refused, which state police said all of the victims did, he released the photos and information to lewd websites, the victims' family and friends and the victims' employers.

State police said Lamb caused a great deal of pain, humiliation, anxiety and personal loss to these victims.

An arrest warrant was issued.

He was hit with a total of 51 charges.

He was detained on a court-set bond of $100,000 and scheduled to face a judge on Friday.