Rep. Louise Slaughter, New York Democratic 'trailblazer,' dead at 88

New York Democratic Rep. Louise Slaughter, dean of the New York congressional delegation, died at 88, her office announced Friday, following a fall at her home last week.

A major fixture in Democratic politics, she was the first woman to lead the powerful House Committee on Rules and was serving her 16th term in Congress.

The New York congresswoman had fallen near her Washington home last week, suffered an injury, and had been hospitalized at George Washington University Hospital.

Slaughter's chief of staff Liam Fitzsimmons released a statement Friday morning on his boss's death.

"To have met Louise Slaughter is to have known a force of nature," he said. "She was a relentless advocate for Western New York whose visionary leadership brought infrastructure upgrades, technology and research investments, and two federal manufacturing institutes to Rochester that will transform the local economy for generations to come."

He added, "As the first chairwoman of the House Rules Committee, Louise blazed a path that many women continue to follow. It is difficult to find a segment of society that Louise didn't help shape over the course of more than 30 years in Congress, from health care to genetic nondiscrimination to historic ethics reforms."

This story is breaking and will be updated.