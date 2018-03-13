What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A chocolate factory surprise. A sweet cause. And a song that melts hearts. It's time for this week's politics-free news.

A stellar experiment

Turns out a year in space changes more than just your look. Just ask Scott Kelly.

An iconic retailer

Another one bites the dust. Here's what may have killed Toys 'R' Us. (Hint: It wasn't Amazon).

A treat for fans

This "Jeopardy!" contestant didn't mention he was in a classic film. But that doesn't mean fans didn't recognize him!

A beauty confession

Now we know how he keeps that youthful glow. Terry Crews admits he enjoys shopping at this cosmetics store.

A sweet cause

A six-year-old raised $7,000 selling lemonade. This is why he did it.

An emotional response

A contestant on "The Voice" hits the right note with her song choice. Watch how Kelly Clarkson reacts to her performance.