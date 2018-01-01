Good Samaritans help stop carjacking

Good Samaritans jumped into action when a man was attempting to carjack an elderly woman.

The attempted carjacking occurred Wednesday at a strip mall on Highland Avenue in Milford.

During the commotion, witness Alex Capriotti said to his co-worker, "Hey, I think there is a fight happening outside."

Capriotti works at a nearby business and could not believe his eyes.

A man with a dog chased the suspect and another man on crutches joined in.

"The guy with the crutch cracked him over the head to fight him off."

Police say the suspect, Kamil Gillette, drove to Milford in a car he stole in Royal Oak the night before.

When the stolen car wouldn't start, police tell us he tried to steal the elderly woman's vehicle.

Police arrived to find Gillette holding scissors, making an alleged attempt of suicide by cop.

"Milford police, the first cop car pulls up. He jumps out of the car draws his gun at him and you hear the young guy say 'just shoot me officer, just shoot me.'"

The suspect was quickly apprehended and no one was hurt.

"I'm just extremely grateful all the citizens of Milford came together to protect one another," Capriotti said.

Gillette has an alleged history of attempting to get officers to shoot him.

He was listed as an endangered missing person in Detroit and is now facing charges.