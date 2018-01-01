Clear
Jacob Zuma to be prosecuted on corruption charges

Former South African President Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted on corruption charges, the country's chief prosecutor an...

Posted: Mar. 16, 2018 9:03 AM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2018 11:24 AM

Former South African President Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted on corruption charges, the country's chief prosecutor announced Friday in a press conference in Pretoria.

This is a breaking news story -- more to follow ...

