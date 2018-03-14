Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Scroll for more content...

-- Special counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents on Russia, according to the New York Times. Earlier, the Trump administration announced it would impose new sanctions on Russia for meddling in the 2016 election.

-- DEVELOPING: A pedestrian bridge has collapsed in Miami. Several fatalities are reported.

-- Surveillance video of the Florida school shooting shows the former resource officer's response to the shots fired.

-- President Donald Trump boasted he made up a claim about having a trade deficit with Canada during a meeting with the country's prime minister.

-- Former FBI Director Andrew McCabe is meeting with the deputy attorney general's office to make a case for him to not be fired days before he would be eligible to retire.

-- The death of Toys 'R' Us means specialty toy stores are pretty much extinct.

-- ESPN's former president says he resigned because of a cocaine extortion plot.

-- Maryland is looking to downgrade the status of its state song, a Confederate ballad, from "official" to "historic."

-- A German shepherd that United Airlines wrongly shipped to Japan will be reunited with his family.

-- Kendall Jenner addressed gay rumors in a Vogue interview.

-- Who knew being a workaholic could get you fined?