Marco Rubio heads to the scene of Florida pedestrian bridge collapse

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted Thursday he will go to Florida International University, where a pedestrian bridge collapsed, killing at least one person and injuring others.

Rubio has been a visiting professor at the university for the past 10 years, starting in 2008 after leaving the Florida Legislature.

"Terrible news coming from Miami," Rubio wrote in a pair of tweets Thursday afternoon. "We will pray for the victims and the entire Panther community."

His second tweet said he had talked to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on his way to the scene.

"Just spoke to @SecElaineChao On my way to @fiu where I have been an adjunct professor for 10 years. SW 8th street, the road under the collapsed bridge is heavily used by so many people in #Miami This is such a horrifying tragedy," he tweeted.

At least one person has died after the bridge collapsed in Miami, according to Miami-Dade's mayor. Six people were taken to the hospital as a result of the collapse, Mayor Carlos Gimenez told CNN affiliate WFOR during a live phone interview.

Florida's other US senator, Democrat Bill Nelson, said he's called on the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the tragedy.

"Just talked to @NTSB Chairman Sumwalt who confirmed he'll be launching and leading an investigation into the bridge collapse at @FIU," he tweeted.

"My heart goes out to the victims and the families affected by this tragic bridge collapse at @FIU," Nelson also tweeted.

Back in Washington, Florida Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart said he'd also spoke to Chao. Chao and Diaz-Balart traveled to FIU last year to visit the school's accelerated bridge construction program.

"We got to find out what the heck happened. This is beyond tragic," Diaz-Balart told reporters as he was about to leave the Capitol to catch a plane to return to his district Thursday night.

Florida Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo said that the bridge was built in part because there had been accidents on this road, which has a busy crosswalk.

He said there is a "sad irony here. This project was built to keep students safe and pedestrians safe."