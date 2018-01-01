Kendall Jenner addresses gay rumors in Vogue interview: 'I'm not like all my other sisters'

Kendall Jenner has a theory as to why the internet believes she is gay.

"I think it's because I'm not like all my other sisters, who are like, 'Here's me and my boyfriend!,' she told Vogue in an interview published Wednesday. "So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy."

That's purposeful.

The reality star turned model is the most private of the Kardashian-Jenner daughters and told the publication she "would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time."

Jenner said doesn't think she has a "bisexual or gay bone in my body" but she's open-minded about her sexuality.

"Who knows," she said. "I'm all down for experience--not against it whatsoever--but I've never been there before."

"Also, I know I have kind of a . . . male energy," she went on to say. "But I don't want to say that wrong, because I'm not transgender or anything. But I have a tough energy. I move differently."

Jenner said she is not gay, adding "I have literally nothing to hide," but she played coy on the details of her reported romance with NBA player Blake Griffin.

Jenner was not willing to give up much about the Detroit Pistons player except to say she likes her private life and is happy.

"He's very nice," she said. "I have someone being very nice to me."