Sunshine State senator floats bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida has proposed the "Sunshine Protection Act," which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationwide.

This is after the Florida state Legislature voted for a similar bill to keep Daylight Saving Time all year.

It took the state Senate less than a minute Tuesday to pass the "Sunshine Protection Act." There were only two dissenters. (The House passed it 103-11 on February 14.) The bill now goes to the desk of Gov. Rick Scott -- but it's far from a done deal after that.

Even if the governor approves, a change like this will likely take an act of Congress.

Florida would then join fellow sunshine-loving states Hawaii and most of Arizona, the two places that are exempt from the Uniform Time Act of 1966. The act established the system of uniform Daylight Saving Time throughout the US. Hawaii and Arizona, however, stay with standard time, with the exception of Navajo tribal lands in Arizona.

Rubio said he thinks everyone should be on Daylight Saving Time.

"Last week, Florida's legislature overwhelmingly voted for permanent Daylight Saving Time for the State of Florida," said Rubio said in a statement. "Reflecting the will of the Sunshine State, I proudly introduce these bills that would approve Florida's will and, if made nationally, would also ensure Florida is not out of sync with the rest of the nation."

Rubio said Daylight Saving Time is better for the state's agricultural economy since the time changes disrupt farmers' schedules, and that it reduces traffic accidents due to greater visibility and increases physical fitness due to an extra hour for outdoor, daytime activities, among other benefits.