Deputies Under Investigation As Missing Woman Turns Up In Philippines

Two sheriff's deputies are under investigation for allegedly taking advantage of an elderly woman.

For days, investigators said the 74-year-old North Highlands woman was missing when in reality she was put on a plane and sent to the Philippines.

"She's really friendly; she's like the neighborhood grandma. Everybody looks to see her like, 'Good morning, how are you doing,'"

Neighbors on Thomas Road look out for Rosalie Achiu ever since her husband passed in 2016. They say she suffers from dementia.

"She would reintroduce herself to us, we called her Miss Lynn, she would be like, 'Hi Miss Lynn.' 'Miss Lynn I know who you are," said Nyairee Fitzpatrick who lives nearby.

When Miss Lynn went missing, they knew something was wrong.

"I didn't see her for a few days and then she came back with the deputy," Fitzpatrick said.

The department released this statement Wednesday evening.

"The Sheriff's Department immediately began an investigation. As early details emerged, investigators consulted with additional public safety agencies, including the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Attorney's Office, and the U.S. Marshal's service. For several days, the whereabouts of the elderly woman were unknown. Sheriff's Investigators discovered that she had been placed on an airplane and sent to the Philippines to stay with extended family. With the assistance of our federal partners, we were able to locate her and, at the request of the elderly woman and her family, detectives went to the Philippines, interviewed her, and escorted her safely home.

During the course of the criminal and administrative investigations, several search warrants were executed and many unusual activities by both deputies, both on and off duty, were discovered. Also during the investigations, allegations of improper conduct surfaced from another county for one of the officers."

Fitzpatrick said investigators were on her doorstep asking her to identify the deputies.

The department wouldn't confirm the identities of the employees now under investigation for alleged misconduct, but say the two are on administrative leave.

"It's definitely troubling to investigate our own employees but it something that we will do," Sgt. Shaun Hampton said with the sheriff's department.

Fitzpatrick said it's strange to look across the street and not see Rosalie and can't imagine why anyone would take advantage of her dear neighbor.

One employee has been with the department for 14 years and the other for six.

Both cases are under review by the district attorney's office.