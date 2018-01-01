Daughter wakes up to find stranger standing in her bedroom, mother says

Authorities asked for the public's help Wednesday in identifying a woman who allegedly broke into an Irvine home and went into a resident's bedroom before being chased out by a resident.

Surveillance video captured the woman ringing the doorbell of a residence in the 14000 block of Fir Street on Jan. 18 at 8:34 p.m., Irvine police said.

The homeowner - who did not want her name made public - said when nobody came to the door, the intruder made her way into the house via a side door and then into the upstairs bedroom where the homeowner's college-age daughter was sleeping.

The daughter woke up and asked the intruder who she was, the family said. The trespasser managed to flee after the daughter chased her out of the house, according to the mother.

After reviewing surveillance footage, the family said they discovered that the intruder had also come to the home in December. It's unclear whether she was able to enter the house at that time.

The family said they did not know the woman, who was described by police as Asian with brown hair, brown eyes and of average height. The family has changed the locks on their home.Anyone with information can call Irvine Police Department Detective Matt Ricci at 949-724-7189 or email mricci@cityofirvine.org.