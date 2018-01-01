Landscaping company helps family that fell victim to crime

When a local family fell victim to a crime, they were left wondering how they could afford to stay warm this winter. That is until a landscape company stepped in to help.

Scroll for more content...

Beaverton police told FOX 12 they can't say specifically what happened that put the family in a tough spot, only that it's a very sensitive case. But whatever happened left the family unable to heat their home.

Victim services reached out to Beaverton police to find a company that could help out in anyway they could, and that's when Baseline Landscapes stepped up.

Rick Hodges, the owner of the company, donated two cords of wood, worth about $400.

On March 3, Hodges' son, along with a crew, delivered the wood to the family and helped stack it on the side of their house.

Hodges says he is a man of faith so when he heard he could make a difference, he knew he needed to act.

"We just want to be available. God has blessed us so much that we just feel like giving back. It's just when those doors or opportunities are available to us, we want to make sure we follow up and do the right thing," said Hodges.

He adds that the donation couldn't have come at a better time, because that week it dipped into the 30s at night.

This was just one case where a donation changed a family's life, but there are many more that could use help.

Anyone who has something they know can make a difference should reach out to police and they will point them in the right direction.