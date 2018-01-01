Money raised to buy family living in box a new home

The San Bernardino County parents arrested earlier this month after it was discovered they were living with their three children in a large box are close to getting a new home.

According to authorities, Daniel Panico, 73, and 51-year-old Mona Kirk were found to be occupying a property in Joshua Tree that included a large rectangular box made of plywood likely used as their house.

Authorities said the property had no electricity or running water and several large holes, mounds of trash and human feces.

About 30-40 cats were also found roaming free on the property, and authorities said the couple failed to provide enough food for their three children.

Panico and Kirk were arrested and face child endangerment charges. They are not allowed to have contact with their kids, who are age 11, 13 and 14 and are currently in custody of the county.

Since their arrest, a friend of the couple started a GoFundMe account that is raising money to buy the family a house. As of March 14, over $58,000 of the $100,000 goal has been raised.

The couple said they tried to get help for their financial troubles, but because they did not have a physical address, they did not qualify for much.