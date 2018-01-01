Clear

Students challenged to perform 17 acts of kindness to honor shooting victims

Officials at White County Middle School in Cleveland are challenging students to perform random acts of kindness to h...

Posted: Mar. 14, 2018 10:36 AM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2018 2:37 PM

Officials at White County Middle School in Cleveland are challenging students to perform random acts of kindness to honor those killed during the tragic shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14.

The school is calling the challenge the "Warrior Kindness Drive" and will take place through the rest of the week.

Officials developed a sheet that includes the names and ages of the victims of the shootings and has a blank space for students to enter which random act of kindness they'll perform to honor that particular victim.

The sheets will be collected on March 21 and mailed to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as a sign of support and love for the community.

The idea, which is being called a "walk-in", was created by teacher Melanie Lawhorn.

