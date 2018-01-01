Suspects identified in cross state high-speed chase

Mobile Police officers arrested four people after a high speed chase into Mississippi Tuesday afternoon.

The driver, 28-year-old Deanna Clark and 37-year-old Michael Varner were both arrested. Officers discovered drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle and a pistol.

Officers said they spotted a vehicle that was possibly used in a robbery last month. When police tried to stop the car near Highway 90 and Theodore Dawes Road, the driver, Clark, took off. The driver led officers west on I-10 with speeds reaching 90 mph. The pursuit went for about 25 miles ending on the bridge over the Pascagoula River. Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Border Patrol were called in to assist Mobile Police with the investigation.

Police said it appears that none of them are actually connected to the robbery case in Mobile. Names of those arrested have not been released.

A child was also in the vehicle. Family members in another car arrived to pick him up.