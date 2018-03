Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- Steve Goldstein, the Under Secretary of Public Affairs at the State Department, has been fired, hours after his boss, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, was ousted. "This has been an honor of a lifetime and I'm grateful to the Secretary and the President for this opportunity. I wish everyone well and look forward to getting more rest and perhaps winning an indoor rowing competition. We will see what happened next," Goldstein said in statement.