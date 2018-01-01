Clear
City considers dispensary for medical marijuana oil

Council Bluffs may soon be getting a medical marijuana oil dispensary.The city council will vote Monday on the...

Posted: Mar. 12, 2018 3:30 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2018 7:22 PM

Council Bluffs may soon be getting a medical marijuana oil dispensary.

The city council will vote Monday on the resolution, which would allow Council Bluffs residents to access cannabidiol or CBD oil.

Right now, the Iowa Department of Public Health is considering licensing up to five dispensaries in the state. Applications were due last Thursday and dispensary licenses would be issued by April 1.

Last May, the Medical Cannabidiol Act was signed into law allowing for the use of CBD to treat certain debilitating medical conditions.

