6th grade Southaven student kills himself after being bullied

The family of a 6th grade Southaven Middle School student confirmed he took his life Tuesday, March 6 after being bullied.

Cheryl Hudson, the mother of 12-year-old Andrew Leach, tells us her son killed himself over continuous bullying.

She says he left a note for his family and then hung himself.

His 16-year-old brother found him.

Hudson also says bullying runs rampant in Southaven Middle School.

"A few years ago there was a young girl who hung herself from a water tower due to bullying," she said. "There have been several attempts since then with other kids."

When asked if she ever spoke to school officials about the bullying, Hudson said, "I only spoke with the school's 6th grade principal. I didn't know how to handle it. His dad did talk to a teacher one time. But from what we are hearing, there was a group of kids that would go around calling him fat, ugly and worthless."

The family says law enforcement is investigating.

A GoFundMe account has already raised $7,000.

You can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/58jh12o if you would like to help the family.