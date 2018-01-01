Rapper Juelz Santana arrested for allegedly bringing loaded gun to airport

LaRon James, better known as rapper Juelz Santana, has been arrested on suspicion of trying to sneak a loaded gun past security at Newark Airport, police said Monday.

Prosecutors said James, 36, handed over a carry-on bag for inspection at Newark Liberty International Airport about 6 p.m. on March 9.

As he was waiting for his bag to be screened, James allegedly asked that TSA examine the bag quickly because he was going to miss his flight to San Francisco, prosecutors said.

A TSA agent spotted what looked like a firearm in James' bag and called Port Authority police.

But when James saw that his bag was being scrutizined, he left the airport security area, ditching his luggage, driver's license and boarding pass, and left the airport in a taxi, prosecutors said.

Investigators found a Derringer .38-caliber handgun, loaded with two rounds, inside James' bag, prosecutors said.

He was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a 2013 drug conviction.

James surrendered himself to law enforcement early Monday morning and is set to appear before a judge this afternoon.

He faces one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one county of carrying a weapon on an aircraft. Each charge carries a maximum potential sentence of 10 years in prison.