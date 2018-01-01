Milwaukee Police: 9-year-old girl was accidentally shot by brother, parents arrested

Milwaukee Police say the 9-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon on the city's north side was accidentally shot by a family member and her parents are now in police custody.

According to Milwaukee Police's preliminary investigation, the victim, Miyanna D. Jelks, was accidentally shot by her brother -- who is a minor --- in their home in the 4500 block of N. 38th Street just after 12 p.m.

She was brought to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the brother has been taken to the Milwaukee County Children's Court Center. Her parents, a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, were arrested on multiple charges.

Milwaukee Police say they will present this case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days for review.

No other information has been released at this time.