Man shot in face after fight over sale of cell phone

Police said a man who was shot in the face during a fight over the sale of a cell phone is in stable, but critical condition.

Police said the shooting took place on Friday just after 8 p.m. when the victim met up with suspect in the area of Boothbay Street to sell a cell phone.

Police learned that the suspect took the cell phone, which the victim tried to get back, but was shot in the face in the process.

The victim fled and was found by Good Samaritans who alerted the police.

The investigation is ongoing.