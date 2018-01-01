Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning - Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man shot in face after fight over sale of cell phone

Police said a man who was shot in the face during a fight over the sale of a cell phone is in stable, but critical co...

Posted: Mar. 12, 2018 10:45 AM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2018 3:53 PM

Police said a man who was shot in the face during a fight over the sale of a cell phone is in stable, but critical condition.

Scroll for more content...

Police said the shooting took place on Friday just after 8 p.m. when the victim met up with suspect in the area of Boothbay Street to sell a cell phone.

Police learned that the suspect took the cell phone, which the victim tried to get back, but was shot in the face in the process.

The victim fled and was found by Good Samaritans who alerted the police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events