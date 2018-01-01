Meridian Man Arrested in Locker Room Incident at Rocky Mountain High School

Meridian Police arrested Andrew D. Kim, 23, of Meridian in connection with an incident that occurred on March 7th in the girl's locker room at Rocky Mountain High School. Kim turned himself into police after a family member recognized him from previously released surveillance video of the incident and encouraged him to come forward.

Kim was booked on one count of sexual abuse of a child under sixteen years of age for causing a minor child to witness an act of sexual conduct and on one count of burglary for entering the school with the intent to commit a felony. Both charges are felonies under Idaho law.

Kim, who is currently on supervised probation for Video Voyeurism, was also booked on a felony probation violation. Meridian Police were aided in this investigation by Idaho Probation & Parole and the West Ada School District.