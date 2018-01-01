American Idol alums offers advice for contestants on new series

Clear
Posted: Mar. 11, 2018 2:54 PM
Updated: Mar. 11, 2018 4:07 PM

American Idol alums Melissa McGhee and Jay Rosenberg have a simple piece of advice for contestants on the new version of the iconic series set to debut on ABC at 8 p.m. today.

"Be yourself," Melissa and Jay said.

Jay Rosenberg made it to Hollywood, appearing on the Fox series during season 4. Melissa McGhee finished among the Top 12 final contestants during season 5 of the then Number 1 television show.

Since Idol, Melissa has gone on tour with many other American Idols and stars.

She has a Tampa Bay area-based band, Mixed Signal, and is continuing her career as a recording artist and performer.

Jay, who sings at special events, is the owner of Designs by Jay Rosenberg, a Tampa-based interior decorating company.

Jay and Melissa both said the American Idol TV show contributed to their professional success.

