Clear

12 years after Katrina, Port Sulphur breaks ground on new library

Twelve years after Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast, leaders in Plaquemines Parish broke ground Friday on ...

Posted: Mar. 10, 2018 3:24 PM
Updated: Mar. 10, 2018 6:43 PM

Twelve years after Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast, leaders in Plaquemines Parish broke ground Friday on a new multi-million dollar state-of-the-art public library in Port Sulphur.

Scroll for more content...

"When I was a child, I learned how to read at the public library in Port Sulphur," says Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier. "Libraries offer essential resources to thriving communities. Once completed, this facility will serve as the epicenter for knowledge and exploring the outside world. I couldn't be happier for the people of Port Sulphur."

The new library will be located at 138 Civic Drive.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events