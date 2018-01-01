Final goodbye: Dep. Jacob Pickett is laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery

Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett was buried Friday at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis. The procession that brought him there took a 52-mile journey from Connection Pointe Christian Church in Brownsburg, Ind.

Dep. Pickett's final resting place is in the Heroes of Public Safety section. The sounds of bag pipes filled the air as the hearse neared his gravesite.

There was a 21-gun salute and taps were played. Then the flag was removed from Dep. Pickett's casket as the bagpipes played once again. This time it was "Amazing Grace".

Then, one by one, members of law enforcement removed the white carnations they were wearing and gently placed them on the casket. Each one marked with a red dot to honor Dep. Pickett.

And Pickett's partner, Brik, said a final goodbye.