Iowa juvenile facility counselor charged with sexual misconduct with offender in her custody

A former youth counselor at Four Oaks juvenile facility was arrested after she allegedly helped three juveniles escape and had sexual relations with one of them in Davenport.

Hannah Rose Fitzpatrick, 19, of Marion, Iowa, is charged with sexual misconduct with a youth offender in her custody. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to two years.

Fitzpatrick had been employed by Four Oaks as a youth counselor. On Feb. 2, she helped three juveniles escape the facility by driving them to 2318 W. 3rd St. in Davenport, according to an affidavit by Davenport Police. She then engaged in a sexual act with one of them.

According to the affidavit, Fitzpatrick admitted to Marion Police detectives that she had sexual relations with the victim.

Fitzpatrick was released Thursday from the Scott County Jail after posting a $2,000 cash-only bond.