LAPD officer running from Bakersfield to Los Angeles to honor fallen officer

An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department is running from Bakersfield to Los Angeles to honor a fallen officer.

Officer Joe Cirrito began his three-day run from the exact spot south of Bakersfield where Officer Ian J. Campbell was shot and killed on March 9, 1963. Campbell and his partner were abducted in Los Angeles and brought up to an onion field off Wheeler Ridge Access Road. Campbell was shot and killed, his partner was able to get away unharmed.

On the 55th anniversary of Campbell's murder, Cirrito is running more than 100 miles from Bakersfield to Los Angeles.

The run started just after 6 a.m. with the LAPD bagpipes playing "Amazing Grace."

Cirrito has already run more than 400 miles in honor of fallen officers.