Police to honor 8-year-old who lost battle with cancer

Posted: Mar. 9, 2018 7:41 PM
Updated: Mar. 9, 2018 10:07 PM

This weekend, St. Charles County police will give a little girl who lost her fight with cancer a big honor.

Eight-year-old Sydney passed away last week after her three year fight with cancer.

During her fight, she made a big impact on the St. Charles County Police Department.

In fact, she was even named honorary police chief for a day.

And now she'll be laid to rest with full police honors.

The procession for Sydney is Saturday morning going from Manchester to Wellsville, a 74-mile stretch.

