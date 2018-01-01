Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police: Man drove stolen car to court for stolen car charge

Police said a man answering to a stolen car charge drove a stolen car to court in Hartford.Police said that on...

Posted: Mar. 9, 2018 11:18 AM
Updated: Mar. 9, 2018 10:10 PM

Police said a man answering to a stolen car charge drove a stolen car to court in Hartford.

Scroll for more content...

Police said that on Wednesday Jonathan Rivera, 25, was at the Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday to appear before a judge on a charge of first-degree larceny and tampering with a motor vehicle from February.

Parking authority agents scanning license plates outside the courthouse found the car, a 2014 white Subaru Legacy, that had been reported stolen out of Newington.

Police kept an eye on the car, and they arrested Rivera when he got inside and tried to drive away.

Rivera has been charged with second-degree larceny and taking a motor vehicle without the owner's permission.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events