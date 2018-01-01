Clear
Nine injured after car loses control, veers onto sidewalk

Nine people were injured in Brooklyn after a BMW driver lost control and veered onto the sidewalk Thursday night, off...

Posted: Mar. 9, 2018 10:58 AM
Updated: Mar. 9, 2018 10:11 PM

Nine people were injured in Brooklyn after a BMW driver lost control and veered onto the sidewalk Thursday night, officials said.

Several of the victims were seriously injured, officials with the FDNY said. They were hit near Glenwood Road and Nostrand Avenue around 7:10 p.m.

Three people, a 35-year-old man, his 6-year-old son and a 49-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries, police authorities said.

Witnesses said the driver of the car, a 40-year-old paraplegic, first hit a truck parked across the street and then headed for the sidewalk where it hit Lucky Stair Nails. No structural damage was done to the nail salon, police officials said.

The car was equipped with hand controls for operation, police said.

There were no fatalities in the crash. Police say no criminality was involved.

FDNY officials originally said six people were injured.

