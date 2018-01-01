Mystery of missing father deepens

As the search for a missing O'Fallon, Missouri father moves into its third day, investigators scramble to find any clues that could point them in the right direction. All the while, family and friends maintain hope that he'll turn up safe and their worries will end.

"This is highly unlikely of him, so (I'm) really puzzled, confused, upset," said Shannon Lewandoski said.

That how Lewandoski describes his feelings as the search continues for his best friend, Adam Tumbrink, who's been missing since Tuesday.

"The last communication was over the phone, sometime around 4 or 5 o'clock on Tuesday evening," he said. "Adam had talked to his wife, Nicole, and was supposed to leave to go do a bid-construction bid-and run by a couple errands and be home. And he hasn't been heard from since."

After two days and no word from the father of two, a family from Tumbrink's hockey team discovered his car in a parking lot on Highway K and I-64, roughly 10 miles away from his home.

"His car was unlocked," Lewandoski said. "[His] cellphone was laying on the front seat. It was turned off, but it was charged. The car being unlocked is a little strange, especially having valuable items in it."

With this puzzling discovery, Lewandoski said nothing makes sense.

"This is completely out of the ordinary, which is why we're all so worried. This is not him," he said. "Adam is not the person who is quiet or hiding somewhere or anything like that!"

As Tumbrink's wife, Nicole, tries to comfort her children, she's praying her husband is safe and can hear her plead to come home.

"Adam, we miss you very much," she said. "All three of us love you more than anything. We want you home, we want you to come home. We don't know what's going on, we don't care. We want you to come home."

If you know of Tumbrink's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the O'Fallon Police Department or 911.