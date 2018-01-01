Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Family grateful after abducted toddler is found safe

13 Action News spoke with a relative of Kuwait Abdul-Rahim. The man did not want his identity released because of his...

Posted: Mar. 8, 2018 2:50 PM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2018 7:44 PM

13 Action News spoke with a relative of Kuwait Abdul-Rahim. The man did not want his identity released because of his job. The family is grateful the child was found safe.

Scroll for more content...

"I'm pretty sure he doesn't know exactly what's going on, but I'm sure he feels it," said the relative.

The relative also provided new details about what occurred in the moments before Amir Abdul-Rahim allegedly shot a neighbor.

"He mentioned to him... you probably want to take the baby inside," said the relative, "...he just flipped a switch."

Right now, police continue to search for the suspect. The relative wants Abdul-Rahim to surrender to detectives.

"The sheriff in Clark County has promised to catch criminals who commit violent crimes and it could end a nasty way," he said.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events