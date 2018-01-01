Deputies: Pregnant woman punched in road rage case

A pregnant woman tells deputies she was assaulted in a road rage incident in North Fort Myers Monday.

The victim told deputies she had made a u-turn on Littleton Road near Littleton Elementary and waited for a silver car to pass before continuing eastbound.

She says she had passed the silver car, but when both vehicles stopped at a red light at U.S. 41, the driver and passenger got out of the silver car and began yelling obscenities. That's when the passenger started punching her through an open window.

The victim says the was yelling that she was pregnant during the altercation.

Detectives were able to identify 22-year-old Nicole Lawler at the suspect in the assault.

She was charged with battery.