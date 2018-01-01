7-month-old baby at center of Amber Alert found dead

The baby at the center of an Oklahoma Amber Alert has been found dead, police say.

The Norman Police Department issued the Amber Alert Wednesday morning for 7-month-old Jody Minjarez.

Officials say it all started February 19 when they responded to a report of a domestic assault in the 1500 block of Lakecrest Drive.

Officers determined that 31-year-old Victor Manuel Minjarez violently attacked the mother of his child and then fled the residence with their son, Jody Minjarez.

On February 23, the victim, the child's mother, obtained an emergency Victim Protective Order (VPO) that ordered Jody to be returned to her.

Victor Minjarez later sent a text message to a friend telling her to tell the victim that she would never see her son again.

Because of this, police believed Jody Minjarez was in imminent danger of bodily harm or death and issued a search for him.

Victor Minjarez fled the scene of the incident with the child driving a rented U-Haul pick-up truck.

However, authorities later said they believed Minjarez was driving a light blue BMW four-door sedan or a white 2008 Cadillac Escalade, with the Oklahoma license plate 128KNQ.

On March 7th, authorities upgraded the search to an Amber Alert.

Later that afternoon, authorities canceled the Amber Alert, saying Minjarez had been found and arrested.

Police say he was found at a residence in the 3000 block Venice Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

Although police said Minjarez was in custody, they said they were still searching for the baby.

However, a short time later, police said they found the body of Jody Minjarez inside the home.

Online records show Minjarez was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for first-degree murder and desecrating a human corpse.