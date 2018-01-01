Family and friends gather to remember shooting victim

A big smile and an energetic, upbeat personality.

That's what friends and family say they'll remember about Patrick Cochrane.

The 25-year-old was shot last week in Norfolk and died at the hospital.

Wednesday night, dozens gathered in front of Cochrane's Suffolk home for a candlelight vigil in his honor, saying prayers and walking around the block in his honor.

"He was a good boy. (He had) so much love in him," said Denise Farnum Cochrane, Patrick's aunt, who says she lived with the family while he grew up.

Farnum Cochrane says Patrick's father passed away exactly four months prior to his son.

"I feel numb, empty after losing my brother and now, his son," she said. "He didn't deserve that."

Along with family, many of Cochrane's friends also came out to honor him, many of whom he knew since his time at Lakeland High School.

Cochrane's girlfriend Emily Gudinas says he had a love for fixing cars.

"He fixed my car. He made my check engine light go off," she said. "He showed me love that no one has ever shown me before. He took care of me. He always made people laugh."

Gudinas says the last week has been difficult.

"Part of me is missing," she said.

Cochrane's mother didn't speak on camera with News 3 but says she wants justice for her son.

Police arrested two people in connection to the shooting, one of whom family says is Cochrane's ex-girlfriend. Investigators are still looking for a third suspect, Thomas Nesmith, who they say is armed and dangerous.

A GoFundMe page to help with Cochrane's funeral raised more than $8,000 in three days.