Mother seeking help for 9-year-old who witnessed father's murder

"I don't really know what to do, or how to help her," said Q.

A parent in despair days after her 9-year-old daughter sat in the back seat of a car with three other children, helpless as a gunman opened fire, killing her father, Larry Noel.

"She wanted to know if there was anything that she could've done differently to save her dad," said Q. "She's really, really going to miss him."

The 9-year-old girl was injured by broken glass, but her mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, told News 4 the damage done is far more than just physical.

"What am I supposed to do for a 9-year-old in this situation? It's almost the worst thing that can happen in a girl's life."

Willie Frazier and Alvin Green Jr. are facing charges for Noel's murder.

Surveillance video shows Green walking up to the sedan filled with four children between the ages of 1 and 10-years-old on February 27.

Seconds later, police say Green fired several shots in the middle of MLK Plaza's busy parking lot in north St. Louis.

"I just want her to understand how to deal with her emotions and not shut down," said Q. "I want her to have a voice and be able to talk about how she's feeling."

Now, the 9-year-old's mother is seeking help, trying to find a therapist up to the task of helping her daughter cope with the difficult loss of her dad.

"She really needs someone to really be able to tap in and rebuild those traumatic cells imprinted in her brain," said Q.

The 10-year-old boy also in the car when Noel was shot and killed is seeking counseling as well.

The family's been told it could be anywhere between 30 and 90 days before they find out just how much witnessing a murder has affected the children.