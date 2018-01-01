Car owner shocked to see his stolen car in police chase

A Phoenix man said his Audi was stolen one week ago, then involved in the police pursuit through the Valley on Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

Steven Pelayo said the Audi was stolen from a business at 35th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard just after 8 p.m. on Feb. 26. He stopped by to see his friends after work.

"I left it on to handshake them and that's when they pulled up on us," Pelayo said.

In surveillance video of the encounter, you see a man approach Pelayo and his friend, Juan Ramirez. Pelayo said the man then pulled out a gun.

"We didn't hesitate to give them everything we had," Pelayo said.

"He said 'Take everything out of your pockets,'' so we had to take everything out of our pockets," Ramirez said. Ramirez said he also asked them to lift their shirts to see whether they had a weapon. Then, another car pulled up.

"We thought it was help, but no, he pulled down the window and he pulled out a semiautomatic rifle and they yelled run, so we ran," Ramirez said.

Ramirez said they ran to a nearby business where a security guard called police.

"I didn't know what was going on, I was just scared, you know, because someones pointing a gun at you," Ramirez said.

The video shows the suspect taking off in the Audi. Fast forward a week and Pelayo said he saw his stolen car all over Facebook.

"I was kind of relieved that they got him," Ramirez said. He said they stole hundreds of dollars from him.

The Audi's is not driveable. Pelayo got it back Wednesday. Pelayo said the suspects left an unfired round in the console along with a handwritten note.

"The note said, basically, don't resist, keep going, everything's going to be ok," Pelayo said.