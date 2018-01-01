Family Hires Pet Detective To Find Missing Dog

Brittany Baltz said she's devastated after her 11-year-old Shih Tzu/Poodle mix named Heidi went missing.

Baltz said Heidi will have seizures without her medication.

"We've had her 11 years and we're just very worried about her with her medical conditions and we just really want her back and we won't give up until we get her back," she said.

In the last two weeks, Baltz has taken dramatic steps to bring Heidi home.

They put up more than 100 signs around the city and called shelters, vets and groomers daily.

They decided to hire a pet detective out of Central Arkansas.

"We contacted neighbors, went on social media and everyone shared that. Then we printed flyers and then we called the lost pet professionals because we were desperate to find her," she said.

Angie Rutherford is an investigator for Lost Pet Professionals.

She and a team of search dogs came to Fayetteville to help find Heidi.

She said the search dogs are trained scent specific to look for other animals.

"Now, this particular case the way that the dogs tracked her trail and then they stopped. They actually stopped on the edge of the road and a lot of times that's indecisive of a possible pickup of a person," she said.

Rutherford said signs were put up where Heidi was last seen.

"It's targeted at people that would've traveled that area in hopes that whoever or if the dog was actually picked up that they would see these signs and be able to contact the owner," Rutherford said.

The cost of the investigators is determined by the service.

Heidi's owners are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to finding their dog.

You can call or text (479) 935-5205 if you have seen her or have any information.

Heidi was last seen on Feb. 19 between 1:30 and 3 p.m. on Old Wire Rd. between Amber and Elmwood.